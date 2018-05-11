Pompeo rebuts critics who want sterner Iran sanctions

WASHINGTON - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is defending the Trump administration's reimposition of sanctions against Iran from conservative critics who argue more should be done to isolate the country.

In an interview with Fox News Sunday, Pompeo refused to reveal which countries received waivers from US sanctions to continue importing Iranian oil. But he said the eight unidentified nations "need a little bit more time to get to zero." He would not rule out the Trump administration extending the waivers beyond six months

President Donald Trump removed the US from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal earlier this year, triggering the sanctions being imposed Monday.