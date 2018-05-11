Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Israel welcome restored US sanctions on Iran
Associated Press|Published:  11.05.18 , 10:09
The defense minister is welcoming newly restored US sanctions against Iran, saying they will deal a "critical blow" to Iran's military presence around the Middle East.

 

Avigdor Lieberman said in a tweet on Monday that the Trump administration's decision to restore sanctions "is the sea change the Middle East has been waiting for."

 

Israel has been a fierce opponent of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal from which the United States withdrew this year, saying the deal didn't rein in Iran's regional military activities.

 


פרסום ראשון: 11.05.18, 10:09
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.