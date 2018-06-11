Shin Bet chief Argaman: quiet in Gaza is deceptive

Shin Bet chief Nadav Argaman addressed Tuesday the relative calm in the Gaza border region, during a briefing at the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

According to the chief, the relative quiet we are witnessing is misleading.

"In the West Bank, the reality is very complex. We can

"In the past year, we have thwarted 480 attacks, including 219 Hamas squads, and prevented 590 lone terrorists. This is a very large scope that can only indicate the extent of terrorism taking place under the surface," Argaman added.