Americans start voting in midterm verdict on Trump rule

Americans started voting Tuesday in critical midterm elections that mark the first major voter test of US Donald Trump's presidency, with control of Congress at stake.

As polling stations opened at 6:00 am (1100 GMT) on the East Coast, Republicans were keenly aware that losing their majority will hamstring

At stake are all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, 35 seats in the 100-member Senate, 36 governor's posts and seats in state legislatures across the country.

For almost two years, Trump's rule-breaking, sometimes chaotic administration has enjoyed a largely free hand from the twin Republican-controlled chambers, but the midterms could finally see his wings clipped.