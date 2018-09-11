Russia risks missing lab access deadline

The head of the Russian anti-doping agency says the government risks missing a deadline to allow access to the Moscow laboratory at the center of the country's doping scandals.

A deal between the World Anti-Doping Agency and the Russian government allowed the agency, known as RUSADA, to be reinstated in September in return for data from the lab by the end of 2018.

However, RUSADA CEO Yuri Ganus tells the Tass news agency he is "feeling worried about how the situation is developing."

He adds that talks on how access should be granted are dragging on and progress is needed "rapidly."

Ganus says he offered his help to Russian law enforcement, which sealed off the lab in 2016, but didn't get an answer.