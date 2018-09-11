Zafit Stream disaster inquiry: Team was inexperienced

The commission of inquiry investigating the Zafit Stream disaster, in which 10 teens from the Bnei Zion pre-military academy school were killed after flash floods drenched southern Israel in April, concluded that the failures leading to the disaster were the fact that the academy's team was inexperienced and operated under pressure and a tight schedule, as well as lack of students' guidance and professional consultation.

The committee's report was sent to the victims' families overnight Thursday.