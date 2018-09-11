Channels
Merkel marks Nazi "Kristallnacht" against Jews with synagogue speech
Reuters|Published:  11.09.18 , 17:15
Germany has a moral duty to fight rising anti-Semitism, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday in an emotional speech at a Berlin synagogue to mark the 80th anniversary of a Nazi campaign of attacks on Jews.

 

Dressed in black, Merkel told Jewish leaders that violence against Jews, blamed on far-right militants or Muslims, was growing in Germany now, eight decades later.

 

"Jewish life is blossoming again in Germany - an unexpected gift to us after the Shoah," she said, using the Hebrew word for the Holocaust. "But we are also witnessing a worrying anti-Semitism that threatens Jewish life in our country."

 


