Sinwar: No ceasefire agreement with Israel

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who attended the weekly demonstrations along the Gaza border on Friday, addressed the attempts to formulate a ceasefire agreement with Israel, stating such an agreement was not achieved.

"There is not an agreement with Israel. There are understandings with our Egyptian and Qatari brothers and with the United Nations to lift the siege imposed on Gaza.

In reference to the Qatari grant funding the salaries of Hamas officials in the strip, Sinwar said that the "March of Return" campaign continues, and that the Qatari money has nothing to do with a ceasefire agreement with Israel.