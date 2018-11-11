Netanyahu on Case 3000: 'There isn't a single claim made against me'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected on Saturday night calls made by the opposition for him to resign after the police recommended the indictment of some of his close associates.
"For two years now that I'm being shown (in photos) going out and into submarines. At first they said 'he knew,' now they say 'he didn't know.' As you know, there isn't even one claim against me," he said before leaving for Paris to attend a ceremony marking 100 years to the end of World War I.
"This isn't nothing, because others don't hesitate to accuse me of the most absurd things. Claims that don't hold water," he added.