Netanyahu meets with Putin in Paris

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke Sunday with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the sidelines of the event commemorating 100 years to the end of World War I in Paris, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Pesko, as cited by IFAX news agencies.

This is Netanyahu and Putin's first meeting since the downing of a Russian plane by Syrian fire in an attempt to intercept an Israeli strike in September.

"The conversation with President Putin was good and businesslike. I would even describe it as very important," Netanyahu told reporters after the ceremony in Paris, adding that he also spoke there with US President Donald Trump.

He gave no other details about their conversations.