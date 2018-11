President Reuven Rivlin said Monday morning he was saddened by the death of an IDF officer in an operation in Gaza the night before.

"I am shocked and saddened at the loss of Lt.-Col. M, the IDF officer killed last night, and praying with all citizens of Israel for the swift recovery of the injured soldier. I send my warm embrace to all those who are defending our country at this moment, ensuring our safety," Rivlin said.