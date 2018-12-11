Netanyahu travels back to Israel after burst of Gaza violence

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rushed back to Israel from Paris on Monday following a sudden burst of fighting the previous night that left in doubt efforts to bring to an end months of relentless violence between Israel and Hamas.
The Israeli military said an officer was killed and another was moderately wounded during an operation in the southeast Gaza Strip, involving an exchange of gunfire. It did not disclose other details surrounding the incident.
The Palestinians said seven people, among them at least five militants, were killed in the conflagration.