Gaza militants, ministers, comment on ceasefire

The joint military command center in the Gaza Strip announced that the resistance is committed to the Egyptian brokered ceasefire between themselves and Israel as long as Israel is committed.

Minister Yuval Steinitz told Ynet that he was not aware of any ceasefire agreement.

Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman’s office declared that reports that Lieberman voted to cease the IDF strikes on Gaza were “fake news” and that the minister’s stance is consistent and has not changed.

Ministers Naftali Bennett, Ayelet Shaked and Ze’ev Elkin also announced their opposition to an end to strikes on Gaza.