Ministry of Defense's website publishes details of Lt. Col.M

After the details of Lt. Col. M., who was killed in action in Gaza on Sunday and buried Monday, were banned by the military censor, Ynet learned Tuesday that his full name and residence were published in full on a website operated by the Defense Ministry.

A short time after Ynet's request, the publication was removed. The Defense Ministry said: "The Ministry of Defense offers its condolences to the family of Lt. Col. M, an Israeli hero, and will continue to support and embrace Lt. Col. M's family. This is a mistake that was immediately corrected and the matter will be fully investigated."