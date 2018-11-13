Gaza frontier calms as cease fire comes into effect

Officials in communities in the Gaza vicinity announced a return to normal after a ceasefire was reached between Israel and Hamas. Schools are expected to open as usual tomorrow.

The Home Front Command announced that all restrictions implemented since the fighting began have now been removed.

Palestinian militants and Israel held their fire late on Tuesday following an Egyptian mediation effort, bringing a relative calm to the Gaza frontier after the fiercest rocket salvoes and air strikes since the 2014 war.

The enemies made clear the pause was an armed stand-off rather than a long-term accommodation.

Fighting died down at 5 p.m. (1500 GMT) and a Palestinian official briefed on the negotiations said Gaza factions ceased firing as part of a deal proposed by Egypt. Israeli officials confirmed Cairo had been involved in Tuesday's arrangement.