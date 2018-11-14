Channels
Roger Waters: Netanyahu conducting 'supremacist, racist policy' against Palestinians
AFP|Published:  11.14.18 , 07:42
Roger Waters, a founding member of Pink Floyd, opined Tuesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu conducted a "supremacist, racist policy" against Palestinians.

 

"We all know that life in the Palestinian territories is unbearable," Rogers said on the sidelines of a concert in Santiago, Chile, before comparing the situation in Gaza and the West Bank to the apartheid regime in South Africa.

 

"I'm not anti-Semitic," he added in response to a letter from the Simon Wiesenthal Center to sponsors of his Latin American tour, asking them to withdraw their support due to Waters' "message of hatred and discrimination."

 

During his "Us + Them" tour, Pink Floyd's 75-year-old bassist is seeking to promote public awareness of the Palestinians' situation and promote the boycott of Israel.

 

 


פרסום ראשון: 11.14.18, 07:42
