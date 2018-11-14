UN Security Council takes no action on Gaza

The UN Security Council failed on Tuesday to agree on any action on the fighting between Israel and the Hamas militant group in Gaza.
Kuwaiti Ambassador Mansour Al-Otaibi told reporters after the closed consultations late Tuesday that "we were not able to find a solution to the situation in Gaza" because of divisions in the most powerful UN body.
Al-Otaibi said that "the majority of member states raised the issue that the council should do something, and one of the issues that has been introduced is that the Security Council should consider going on a visit to the occupied territories."