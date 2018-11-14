Netanyahu: 'True leadership is not doing the easy thing; it is doing the right thing'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed Wednesday the Security Cabinet's decision to accept a ceasefire with Hamas.

At the official memorial ceremony marking the 45th anniversary of the death of former prime minister David Ben-Gurion, Netanyahu said that "at times of emergency, when crucial decisions are made, the public cannot always be a partner to the determining factors at play, since this information must be kept away from the enemy."

"Ben-Gurion was a great leader of the Jewish people. In moments of trial he made fateful decisions. Sometimes he did so contrary to