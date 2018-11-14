Netanyahu: 'True leadership is not doing the easy thing; it is doing the right thing'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed Wednesday the Security Cabinet's decision to accept a ceasefire with Hamas.
At the official memorial ceremony marking the 45th anniversary of the death of former prime minister David Ben-Gurion, Netanyahu said that "at times of emergency, when crucial decisions are made, the public cannot always be a partner to the determining factors at play, since this information must be kept away from the enemy."
"Ben-Gurion was a great leader of the Jewish people. In moments of trial he made fateful decisions. Sometimes he did so contrary to
popular opinion. However, over time, these decisions turned out to be correct. True leadership is not doing the easy thing; it is doing the right thing, even if it is difficult. Sometimes true leaders face criticism when they know secret and sensitive information that they cannot share with public, in this case, the residents of the south," the prime minister added.