Bennett to meet Jewish Home party to discuss replacing Lieberman as Defense Minister

Education Minister Naftali Bennett called a meeting Wednesday with Knesset members of the Jewish Home party, following the dramatic resignation of Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman.

Apparently, party members will say that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should give the defense ministry's job to Bennett. If Netanyahu fails to do so, members of the Jewish Home will ask to go to the elections.

At the same time, the premier began to consult with coalition leaders and senior Likud officials in order to stabilize the coalition.