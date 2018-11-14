Anti-cease-fire Israelis block roads in south

Israeli demonstrators have blocked roads in two southern cities to protest the cease-fire deal with Hamas.
Protesters set bonfires in the southern town of Sderot on Wednesday night, while about 70 people took to the streets in the city of Ashkelon, waving Israeli flags and calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign.
Netanyahu has come under heavy criticism for agreeing to a cease-fire with Hamas after two days of heavy fighting. His defense minister resigned in protest on Wednesday, sparking a political crisis.