Morocco inaugurates Africa's fastest train
Reuters|Published:  11.15.18 , 17:57

RABAT - Morocco inaugurated on Thursday Africa's fastest train which will halve travelling time between the commercial and industrial hubs of Casablanca and Tangier.

 

After seven years of work on the high-speed railway line, King Mohammed VI and French President Emmanuel Macron boarded the train for
the inaugural trip from Tangier to the capital Rabat.

 

The train, which was tested at a speed of 357 km (222 miles)per hour and is planned to run at 320 km (198 miles) per hour, will more than halve the 200 km (124 miles)Casablanca-Tangier journey to around two hours. It is about twice as fast as South Africa's high-speed Gautrain linking Johannesburg's international airport to the city's financial district Sandton.

 

The high-speed line was completed at a total cost of 22.9 billion dirhams ($2.4 billion), according to state news agency MAP. Transport officials were not immediately available for comment.

 


