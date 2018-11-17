Channels
Argentine Navy submarine found a year after disappearing with 44 aboard
Reuters|Published:  11.17.18 , 08:50
The Argentine Navy said on Saturday a private company hired by the government has located the submarine ARA San Juan some 800 meters below the ocean's surface a year after it went missing with 44 crew members aboard.

 

The San Juan had a seven-day supply of air when it last reported its position on Nov. 15, 2017. The crew had been ordered to return to a naval base at Mar del Plata on the country's east coast, after reporting water had entered the vessel through its snorkel.

 

Ocean Infinity, a maritime company that can search and map the seabed, was hired by Argentina following the failure of a massive international operation to find the vessel after it went missing in the South Atlantic.

 


