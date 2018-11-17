Erdan, Litzman, to vote against general budget cuts

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan has threatened to vote against a general NIS 2.2 million budget cut, to be discussed in the Knesset on Sunday.

The cuts are intended to allow a pay rise for active and retired police officers and prison wardens, but according to Erdan “will force us to lay off 700 police officers and wardens.” Other ministries will also be influenced by this decision, however, the Public security ministry is to carry the heaviest load of the cuts.

Deputy Health Minister Yaakov Litzman called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and also protested the future cuts.