Turkey says Khashoggi killers may have taken body parts out of country

The killers of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi may have taken his dismembered body out of Turkey in luggage, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar was quoted as saying by broadcaster CNN Turk on Sunday.
Khashoggi, a US resident and Washington Post columnist, was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, sparking global outrage against the kingdom and its de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Riyadh had offered numerous contradictory explanations for his disappearance, before saying Khashoggi was killed after "negotiations" to convince him to return to Saudi Arabia failed.
Speaking at a panel as part of an international conference in Halifax, Canada, Akar said Khashoggi's killers may have taken the journalist's body parts out of Turkey in luggage.
"One probability is that they left the country three to four hours after committing the murder. They may have taken out Khashoggi's dismembered corpse inside luggage without facing problems due to their diplomatic immunity," CNN Turk cited Akar as saying.