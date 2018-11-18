Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Interpol meets to select new president after China's arrest
AP|Published:  11.18.18 , 16:50
Police chiefs from around the world gathered in Dubai on Sunday for Interpol's general assembly to select a new president after the agency's former official in the post was detained in China.

 

Meng Hongwei-- who was China's vice minister of public security while also leading Interpol -- went missing while on a trip to China in September. It later emerged that the long-time Communist Party insider with decades of experience in China's security apparatus was detained as part of a sweeping purge against allegedly corrupt or disloyal officials under President Xi Jinping's authoritarian administration.

 


פרסום ראשון: 11.18.18, 16:50
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.