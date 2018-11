Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that "bringing down the government would be an irresponsible move," on the backdrop of Education Minister Naftali Bennett and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked expected resignation.

"I assumed yesterday the defense minister post. I met with the current Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot and his successor Aviv Cochavi. Our fight (against Hamas) has yet to end. In this sensitive time, it will be irresponsible to bring down the government," the premier stated.