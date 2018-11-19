Channels
Ethiopia Jews protest Israeli government's emigration delays
AP|Published:  11.19.18 , 17:58

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia -- Hundreds of Ethiopian Jews gathered in the capital, Addis Ababa, to protest the Israeli government's decision not to allow all of them to emigrate to Israel, leaving their families divided between the two countries.

 

Representatives of the 8,000 Jews in Ethiopia urged the Ethiopian Jews living in Israel to think carefully before voting for Israel's ruling party, the Likud, over the delays in repatriation to Israel.

 

The Ethiopian Jews claim they are being blocked from emigrating to Israel, despite a 2015 pledge to allow them to do so by the Israeli government.

 


