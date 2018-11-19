Channels
EU backs Iran sanctions over foiled France attack plot -diplomats
Reuters|Published:  11.19.18 , 18:05

BRUSSELS - European Union foreign ministers on Monday endorsed a French government decision to sanction Iranian nationals accused of a bomb plot in France, potentially allowing the measures to take effect across the bloc, three diplomats said.

 

The ministers said technical work could now start on an EU-wide asset freeze on two Iranians and the Iranian intelligence service over
a failed plot to carry out a bomb attack at a rally near Paris organised by an exiled Iranian opposition group.

 

Denmark, which in October said it suspected an Iranian government intelligence service had tried to carry out an assassination plot on its soil, also pushed for support for similar EU-wide sanctions once its investigation is complete, the diplomats told Reuters.

 


