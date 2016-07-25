Trump praises Saudi Arabia amid pressure over ally

US President Donald Trump praised Saudi Arabia for helping to lower oil prices on Wednesday as pressure intensified to impose tougher sanctions on the Middle East ally following the murder of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
In a tweet, Trump thanked Riyadh for the recent drop in oil prices and called for prices to go even lower, likening it to "a big tax cut" that could boost the US and global economies.
Trump has repeatedly blasted high oil prices, criticized OPEC over its production and pressured Saudi Arabia, a major oil producer, to act.
Oil prices rose more than 1 percent on Wednesday but have been trending lower for weeks. Prices slid on Tuesday after a report of an unexpected decline in US crude inventories.
"Oil prices getting lower. Great! Like a big Tax Cut for America and the World. Enjoy! $54, was just $82. Thank you to Saudi Arabia, but let's go lower!" Trump wrote.