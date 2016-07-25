Germany: Cooperation between Mossad and EU security officials should be secret

A member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the German Bundestag, Roderich Kiesewetter, addressed Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's remarks regarding Israeli involvement in stopping terror attacks on the continent.

Kiesewetter, a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's party, called on the two governments to avoid exposing the cooperation between the Mossad and European security services.

"The best cooperation is a silent one. Netanyahu's words led to questions regarding the favors Germany did for Israel. We do not want to damage the relationship by talking,” he stressed.