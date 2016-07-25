Lebanon: Hamas investigates botched IDF operation in Gaza

According to a recent report in the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, Hamas is searching for information about the botched IDF operation in Gaza, in which Lieutenant Colonel M. was killed.

The investigation focuses, among other things, on a hunt for a small truck that, according to the security photographs revealed by Hamas, was used by IDF soldiers or by collaborators from within the Gaza Strip.

Hamas security forces believe that the truck is still inside the Strip and that its discovery will shed light on the operation.

The investigators believe that the mission's objective was to place listening devices in Hamas's internal communications networks.

It was also reported that Qatar had begun preparing for the second funds transfer to Gaza.