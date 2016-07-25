French police fire tear gas at protesters on Champs Elysees

PARIS—Police fired Saturday tear gas and turned water cannon on protesters in Paris who are angry over rising fuel costs and President Emmanuel Macron's economic policies, the second weekend of "yellow vest" protests across France.
By midday around 5,000 protesters had converged on the Champs Elysees where some clashed with police sent to prevent them from reaching the president's Elysee Palace nearby.
Protesters sang the national anthem and waved French flags while others carried signs with slogans saying "Macron, resignation" and "Macron, thief".
Others were seen digging up cobbles or building barricades as police confirmed the presence of several hardline groups on one of the city's best known avenues.
Interior Minister Christophe Castaner accused far-right leader Marine Le Pen of fanning the protests.
"The ultra-right is mobilised and is building barricades on the Champs Elysees. They are progressively being neutralised and pushed back by police," he said.
In a message on Twitter, Le Pen said she had questioned why no protests were being allowed in the area.
"Today Mr Castaner is using this to target me. This is low and dishonest" she said.
Proesters are opposed to taxes Macron introduced last year on diesel and petrol which are designed to encourage people to shift to more environmentally friendly transport. Alongside the tax, the government has offered incentives to buy green or electric vehicles.