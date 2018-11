Police are asking the public for help in locating a missing teenager named Ayub Yara, 16, from Jish (Gush Halav), a local council in Upper Galilee.

Yara is slim; she is 5’3” tall, with dark brown eyes and smooth black hair. She was wearing dark jeans, a black coat and a black and white hat. She was seen last Friday at 5:00pm in a local bakery.

Anyone who knows anything about her whereabouts is asked to contact the 100 call center of the Israel Police or the Tzfat police station at 04-6978444.