Yad Vashem on CNN poll: Holocaust education is needed

Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, issued a statement Tuesday addressing the CNN poll, according to which nearly one in four Europeans said Jews have too much influence in conflict and wars across the world.

"The survey highlights the troubling fact that many entrenched hateful anti-Semitic tropes persist in European civilization, seventy-five

"The results of this survey prove the necessity to intensify broad-based efforts in the area of Holocaust education and awareness, which is essential to any effort to contend with anti-Semitism. Yad Vashem remains determined to foster the requisite knowledge and provide means to teach about the Holocaust," Yad Vashem added.