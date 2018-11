Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Wednesday with former chief of staff Benny Gantz.

The Prime Minister's Office said that as part of assuming the defense minister post, Netanyahu is holding professional and security consultations with former defense ministers and chiefs of staff.

It was also said that the prime minister had met with Amir Peretz and Moshe Arens, and is expected to meet over the upcoming days with Shaul Mofaz and Gabi Ashkenazi.