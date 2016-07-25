Saudi Arabia inks deal for American missile defense system

WASHINGTON - Saudi Arabia will buy Lockheed Martin's $15 billion missile defense system, a US Department of State spokesman said on Wednesday, after aggressive lobbying by the administration to close the deal that included a personal call between President Donald Trump and Saudi King Salman.

The State Department said the Saudis and US officials signed the letters of offer and acceptance documents on Monday, formalizing terms

In recent weeks the Trump administration and the US defense industry worked to save the few actual deals in the much-touted $110 billion arms package for Saudi Arabia amid rising concerns about the role of the kingdom's leadership in the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a prominent Saudi critic.