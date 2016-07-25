Knesset committee votes down bill to increase sentence for attack of medical personnel

After a heated debate in the Knesset’s Labor, Welfare and Health Committee, MKs voted on Wednesday against an amendment to the penal code increasing the sentence for attack of medical personnel from three to five years in prison.

The amendment was voted down due to the objection of the Ministry of Justice. In 2017, a similar amendment was accepted and raised the sentence for attacks of educational personnel to five years.

The new amendment, initiated by MK Meirav Ben-Ari from the Kulanu Party, Ayelet Nahmias-Verbin and MK Itzik Shmuli (Zionist Union) was drafted with the aid of Israel Medical Association.