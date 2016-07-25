Indictment filed against father of Barkan terrorist: 'He did not prevent the attack'

An indictment was filed Thursday against the father of the terrorist who carried out the murderous attack in the Barkan industrial area in which Ziv Hagbi and Kim Levengrond Yehezkel were murdered.

The father is accused of failing to prevent an offense and obstructing of justice.

According to the indictment, the father knew that the terrorist was training with weapons and that he wanted to carry out an attack.

The indictment salso tates that the father tried to sell the terrorist's vehicle, and when that failed, he hid it.