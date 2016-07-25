President Rivlin: 'Anti-Semitism is everywhere'

President Reuven Rivlin warned about anti-Semitism in an interview with CNN Thursday, following Tuesday's CNN poll findings on anti-Semitism in Europe.

"We must fight anti-Semitism by strengthening memory. Memory is the basic element and we must stick to the historical facts, not politicians’ talking points. The institutions responsible for Holocaust remembrance have the tools to research its roots and the build-up of anti-Semitism that helped the Nazis carry out their horrific deeds," the president explained.