Palestinian accused of attempting to smuggle cell phones into prison

An indictment was filed Thursday against an 18-year-old Palestinian who tried to smuggle cell phones into Ofer Prison facility. The Palestinian was arrested by Border Police officers after illegally infiltrating into Israel while carrying eight mobile phones, five keyboards and 19 SIM cards.

After he was questioned by authorities, the defendant was sent to Ofer Prison where he was caught with cell phones in his possession.

According to suspicions, the young man was offered NIS 20,000 for smuggling the equipment.