US circulates UN resolution that would condemn Hamas rockets

The United States has circulated a proposed UN resolution condemning the Palestinian militant group Hamas "for repeatedly firing rockets into Israel and for inciting violence" that puts civilians at risk.

The text of the draft General Assembly resolution "demands that Hamas and other militant actors including Palestinian Islamic Jihad cease activity, including by using airborne incendiary devices."

It was circulated Thursday as the 193-member world body was preparing to vote on four pro-Palestinian resolutions. The US Mission expects a vote on the resolution, which is not legally binding, as early as Monday.

The draft does not include references to previously adopted Security Council resolutions sought by some European members during negotiations on the text. Those resolutions call for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and criticize Israeli settlement building.