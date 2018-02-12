S.Korean leader: Trump wants Kim to know he likes him

Donald Trump wants North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to know that he likes him and will fulfil his wishes, South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said on Sunday, a day after meeting the US president at an economic summit in Argentina.
Moon, who is hoping to host Kim soon on the first ever trip to Seoul by a North Korean leader as agreed earlier this year, said Trump had asked him to pass on a message.
"The message is that President Trump has very favourable views toward Chairman Kim and he likes him," Moon told reporters aboard a flight from Argentina to New Zealand, where he started a three-day state visit on Sunday.