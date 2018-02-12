Channels
S.Korean leader: Trump wants Kim to know he likes him
Reuters|Published:  12.02.18 , 22:06
Donald Trump wants North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to know that he likes him and will fulfil his wishes, South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said on Sunday, a day after meeting the US president at an economic summit in Argentina.

 

Moon, who is hoping to host Kim soon on the first ever trip to Seoul by a North Korean leader as agreed earlier this year, said Trump had asked him to pass on a message.

 

"The message is that President Trump has very favourable views toward Chairman Kim and he likes him," Moon told reporters aboard a flight from Argentina to New Zealand, where he started a three-day state visit on Sunday.

 


