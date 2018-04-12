Israeli Ambassador thanks US Administration

Israel's ambassador to Washington, Ron Dermer, thanked US Administration Tuesday following United States's support for Israel after the launch of IDF's Operation Northern Shield.

"Israel deeply appreciates the Trump administration’s unequivocal support for Israel’s right to defend itself - against Hezbollah tunnels, Hamas rockets, Iran’s entrenchment in Syria, and all the other things that threaten the Jewish state," Dermer said on Twitter.

Dermer also thanked the UN envoy to the region, Nikolai Mladanov, Egypt and Qatar.

"The Government of Israel thanks the UN’s Mladenov, Egypt and Qatar for their efforts to improve the situation in Gaza and hopes that a long term agreement can be reached that will both maintain Israel’s security and enable Gaza’s development," he added.