Nabih Berri, the Speaker of the Parliament of Lebanon, said Wednesday that Israel did not provide proof that Hezbollah had dug tunnels along the Lebanese border, in a reference to a meeting held between Israel, Lebanon and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

Earlier Wednesday, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that as part of Operation Northern Shield, it had uncovered and neutralized a tunnel excavated from the village of Kila in Lebanon all the way to Metula.