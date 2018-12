EU Ambassador to Israel Emanuele Giaufret referred Thursday to the IDF's Northern Shield Operation to neutralize Hezbollah tunnels on the Israeli-Lebanese border.

"Closely following news regrading Northern Shield Operation. In close contact with Israeli authorities. Israel has the right to safeguard security of its citizens and territory. UNIFIL has key role to ensure stability, need full support to fulfil its mandate to maintain stability and prevent escalation," he said on Twitter.