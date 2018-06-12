Channels
Netanyahu: Hezbollah only has a few dozens accurate missiles
Ynetnews|Published:  12.06.18 , 19:51
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that Hezbollah only has a small number of accurate missiles.

 

"According to Hezbollah's plans, they were already supposed to be equipped with thousands of missiles, but right now they only have a few dozen," he said at a ceremony recognizing the outstanding service of 12 Mossad agents.

 

"The reason that they only have a few dozen is, among other things, sitting here in this room. It is the combination of the Mossad, the IDF and our entire security system."

 

 


