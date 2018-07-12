Lebanon to UN: Israel is violating UN resolution 1701

Lebanon's Ambassador to the United Nations, Amal Mudallali, demanded Thursday the UN Security Council to condemn Israel for its activities in his country.

"Israel is waging a diplomatic campaign against Lebanon, and has breached Kafr Kila's communication network, while sending Lebanese citizens recorded messages warning them from explosion," Mudallali wrote in his letter to the Security Council.

According to Mudallali, Israel's actions are a violation of UN resolution 1701 that ended the 2006 Second Lebanon War.