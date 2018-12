US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slammed the United Nation General Assembly, after A US-sponsored draft resolution to condemn the Hamas terror group had failed Thursday to win the required two-thirds majority at the UN.

"Following Just days after Hamas indiscriminately fired thousands of missiles at Israel’s citizens, UN could not muster a resolution condemning this band of terrorists. This is yet another disgraceful act of bias toward the Jewish State," Pompeo tweeted.