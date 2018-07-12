Israel may expand anti-tunnel operation into Lebanon

Israel is prepared to take action in Lebanon against Hezbollah cross-border tunnels if necessary, an Israeli cabinet minister said on Friday.
IDF said earlier this week that it had found a number of passages dug across the Israel-Lebanon border to be used in carrying out attacks inside Israel. The Israeli military sent mechanical diggers, troops and anti-tunneling equipment to the border to shut them down.
The army, which launched Operation Northern Shield on Tuesday, has said its activity would, for now, stop on the Israeli side of the border.