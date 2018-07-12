Trump announces another round of senior staff changes

In another staff shake-up of his often turbulent administration, President Donald Trump said on Friday he had picked the two people he wants to be the next US attorney general and next US ambassador to the United Nations.
Trump said he will nominate former Attorney General William Barr to fill the top job at the US Justice Department again, and that he will put forward State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert as ambassador to the United Nations. Both are posts that have to be confirmed by the Senate.
Trump also said he would make another personnel announcement on Saturday.